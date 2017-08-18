loading Loading please wait....
Willys - Jeep OverlandWagon - 1956

€12,750 - €16,575 (£11,615.25 - £15,099.83)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Willys Wagon 1956 The Willys on Youtube https://youtu.be/x3FwAIPtTyUThe engine is the extremely reliable 4 cylinder petrol of 2200 cc. This Willys Wagon has a Dutch registration number, and is exempt from the Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection. The Willys runs and shifts well. The Willys Wagon is a genuine character vehicle with a great appearance. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Grubbenvorst, the Netherlands. We can be helpful with transport within Europe. Please ask for an estimate of the shipping costs.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305199
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Willys > Jeep
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

