Westfield Special Edition SEiW 2.0L Duratec Zetec Engine, 4 into 1 Stainless Steel Exhaust. K&N air filter, Discs Brakes All Round, Pro Race Silver 1.2 Alloy Wheels, Locking Bootbox And Bonnet, Heater, Leather Upholstery, Quick Release Steering Wheel, Onl

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding low mileage Special Edition Westfield SEIW 2.0 Manual. This stunning example is presented in Navy Blue complimented with a detachable blue hood and finished with Blue and Cream Leather Upholstery. Registered in 2009 as a long term project to a meticulous doctor completed and IVA inspected by the Westfield Factory. This classic style Westfield comes with a great specification to include the 2.0L Duratec Zetec engine which is one of the best and most highly sort after engines Westfield have ever put in these cars, 4 into 1 stainless steel polished exhaust. K&N air filter, 5 speed box, Discs brakes all round, Independent Suspension, Nose Cone Mounted Battery, Pro Race Silver 1.2 Alloy Wheels, Stunning unmarked bodywork with locking bootbox and locking bonnet, Heater, Leather Upholstery, Side Window Deflectors, Quick Release Steering Wheel, Spare Wheel Kit and Cover. Supplied with 2 keys, Build Manual. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who