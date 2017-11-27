loading Loading please wait....
Westfield SEIW

For sale a meravellous Westfield SEIW. It is the WIDE version (large) with front and rear independent suspension. One owner for the past 19 years. Ford CVH engine slightly upgraded by Ferriday UK. Minilite 13 wheels with new tyres. 5-speed gearbox. Brake discs and pads changed less than 500km ago. The car had just have a full overhaul. The tonneau cover come with the car as well as doors, side wind deflector and full weather gear.

westfield seiw 1-owner 5-speed 1990

  • Ad ID
    409508
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Westfield > SeiW
  • Year
    1990
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
