VOLVO V70 T 2.5 10V SE

Type: Used Year: 1997 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 T Trim: 2.5 10V SE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 134000 Engine Size: 2435 Ext Color: Silver
Speakers, Radio, Engine Immobiliser, Cassette Player, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Air Conditioning, ABS,Metallic Silver, Grey Celour Upholstery, Power Steering, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Great Reliable Workhorse, Full 12 Month MOT, 12 Months AA Roadside Included FREE, Part Exchange Welcome, Credit and Debit Cards Accepted, Finance Available
SM Automotive Group Ltd
CH495PB, Merseyside
United Kingdom
