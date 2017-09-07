loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 T 2.5 10V SE

£695
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 1997 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 T Trim: 2.5 10V SE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 134000 Engine Size: 2435 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Speakers, Radio, Engine Immobiliser, Cassette Player, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Air Conditioning, ABS,Metallic Silver, Grey Celour Upholstery, Power Steering, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Great Reliable Workhorse, Full 12 Month MOT, 12 Months AA Roadside Included FREE, Part Exchange Welcome, Credit and Debit Cards Accepted, Finance Available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312166
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    134000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2435
  • Engine Model
    2435
SM Automotive Group Ltd
CH495PB, Merseyside
United Kingdom

