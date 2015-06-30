Variant name:Diesel Estate Business Edition ,Derivative:Business Edition ,Variant: D2 [115] Business Edition 5dr Powershift Volvo V70 D2 [115] Business Edition 5dr Powershift
Exterior temperature gauge, Information centre, Intelligent driver information system (IDIS), Rear Park assist, RTI Navigation system + Europe DVD map, Service interval indicator, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Remote audio controls on steering wheel, Adaptive brake lights, Body colour bumpers, Chrome window surround, Colour co-ordinated door mirrors, Colour co-ordinated lower door and bumper moudings, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front and rear electric windows, Front and rear side marker illumination, Front door sill tread strips, Headlamp levelling, Heated washer nozzles, Home safe and approach lighting, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, LED daytime running lights, Roof rails, Tinted windscreen, 12V Accessory socket, 12V power point in luggage area, 3 spoke leather steering wheel, 3-D cargo load system (aluminium Cargofix rails + 4 attachments and 4 high level anchor points), B Pillar ventilation, Electronic climate control (ECC), Forward folding front passenger seat, Front and rear centre armrests with cupholders, Front footwell illumination, Front reading lights, Front seats with lumbar support, Head restraints for all seats, Height adjustable driver/front passenger seats, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors, Illuminated gear knob, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Leather gear knob, Load cover, Lockable load floor, Luggage compartment lighting, Luggage net, Luxury floor mats, Pollen filter, Ticket holder, Versatile split folding rear seat - 40/20/40, 5 three point seatbelts, ABS/EBD, City safety, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, Front/rear seatbelt pre-tensioners, HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), Inflatable curtain, Passenger airbag cut-off device, SIPS airbags, Warning triangle, WHIPS whiplash protection system - front, Anti-theft alarm including immobiliser/volume sensor + level sensor, Deadlocking system, Key integrated remote control central locking, Locking wheel nuts, Diesel particulate filter, Lowered sports suspension
