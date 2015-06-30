loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:D4 SE LUX ,Derivative:MK3 FL ,Variant: D4 Geartronic SE Lux Nav, Driver Support Pack, Winter Pack, KEYLESS ENTRY This is a 2 owner very rare V70 D4 SE Lux Nav Auto that has a excellent level of specification that includes the Driver Support Pack, Winter Pack, Security Pack. For more information please call 01245 240555 for out of hour sales please call 07810 571077.

Blind Spot Information System, Lane Departure Warning with DAC including Active High Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control (part of the Driver Support Pack), Laminated Windows & Water Repellent Front Side Windows, Keyless Drive with Personal Car Communicator, Heated Front Seats, Heated Windscreen, Shimmer Graphite Trim, 17 Rex with 225/50 Tyres

  • Ad ID
    418523
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    EJ15TZE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    22745 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£18,995

Waterhouse Business Park,Chelmsford,2-8 Baynes Place
CM1 2QX
United Kingdom

