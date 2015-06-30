Volvo > V70

car description

Variant name:D3 SE LUX ,Derivative:MK3 ,Variant: 2.0 D3 SE LUX Turbo Diesel Geartronic 6 Speed Auto Estate Sat Nav Bluetooth Full Leather PCC Climate Control Parking Sensors Just 2 Private Owners Only 44,000 Miles Full Service History 5 Stamps 12-Reg Metallic Savile Grey, Full Black Leather Interior, Volvo RTI Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth and BT Audio, PCC Personal Car Communicator with Heartbeat Sensor & Keyless Drive, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Stereo CD and AUX/USB Input, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors/Tailgate/Memory Driver Seat, PAS, ABS, DSTC Traction Control, Front and Side Airbags, Switchable Passengers Airbag, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 5x Three Point Seat Belts, 5x Headrests, Centre Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seats, Luggage Cover, Roof Rails, Auto Headlights, Headlamp Washers, Front Fogs, 17in Volvo Alloys, Remote Volvo Alarm, Just 2 Private Owners, Only 44,000 Miles, Full Service History, 5 Stamps in Service Book, Costs over £34,000 New, Can Achieve Over 58 MPG, Just £150 a Year Road Tax. Not Subject to T Charge. Alternative to SE Premium Sport R Design. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RG, 02086888086 / 07966248547 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk