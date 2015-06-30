loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Volvo V70

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:D SE ,Derivative:MK3 ,Variant: 2.4 D SE 5dr

Accessories

Metallic Champagne, Beautifully kept and well maintained spacious load carrier with excellent economy, 3 owners, Next MOT due 20/04/2018, Last serviced on 27/07/2017 at 88,229 miles, Service history, Beige Part leather interior, RTI Navigation System with RDS-TMC, Remote Control with Europe DVD Maps, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System) and Pollen Filter, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Power Windows, Anti-Theft Alarm and Level Sensor, Rain Sensor, Tinted Windows, High Performance Audio System - 1x Radio/CD, Aux Input (MP3/WMA Compatible), Power Drivers Seat with Seat Memory, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System), 17in Spartes Alloy Wheels (Silver Stone) - 225/50 R17 W Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System) with Information Centre. 5 seats, The Portfield Part Exchange Centre is part of the trusted Portfield Group based in Sussex, £5,995 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415268
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Gold
  • Registration no.
    CV58UAX
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2008
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.4
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£5,995

Shripney Road,Bognor Regis,
PO22 9NG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!