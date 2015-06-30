Volvo > V70

Accessories

Metallic Champagne, Beautifully kept and well maintained spacious load carrier with excellent economy, 3 owners, Next MOT due 20/04/2018, Last serviced on 27/07/2017 at 88,229 miles, Service history, Beige Part leather interior, RTI Navigation System with RDS-TMC, Remote Control with Europe DVD Maps, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System) and Pollen Filter, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Power Windows, Anti-Theft Alarm and Level Sensor, Rain Sensor, Tinted Windows, High Performance Audio System - 1x Radio/CD, Aux Input (MP3/WMA Compatible), Power Drivers Seat with Seat Memory, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System), 17in Spartes Alloy Wheels (Silver Stone) - 225/50 R17 W Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System) with Information Centre. 5 seats, The Portfield Part Exchange Centre is part of the trusted Portfield Group based in Sussex, £5,995 p/x welcome