Volvo > V70

car description

Variant name:D3 SE ,Derivative:MK3 ,Variant: 2.0 D3 SE Turbo Diesel 6 Speed Estate Bluetooth Full Leather Heated Seats BLIS Sensors Demo Plus 1 Private Owner Only 85,000 Miles Full Service History 6 Stamps 61-Reg Metallic Silver, Full Black Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Rear Parking Sensors, Stereo CD and AUX/USB Input, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors, 6 Speed, PAS, ABS, DSTC Traction Control, Front and Side Airbags, Switchable Passengers Airbag, Multi Function Steering Wheel, 5x Three Point Seat Belts, 5x Headrests, Centre Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seats, Luggage Cover, Roof Rails, Auto Headlights, Front Fogs, 17in Volvo Alloys, Remote Volvo Alarm, Demo Plus 1 Private Owner, Only 85,000 Miles, Full Service History, 6 Stamps in Service Book, Costs nearly £31,000 New, Can Achieve Over 62 MPG, Just £135 a Year Road Tax. Not Subject to T Charge. Alternative to SE LUX Premium Sport R Design. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RG, 02086888086 / 07966248547 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk