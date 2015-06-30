loading Loading please wait....
Volvo V70

car description

Variant name:D5 BUSINESS EDITION ,Derivative:MK3 FL ,Variant: D5 Manual Business Edition, Detachable Towbar, Rear Sensors, Sat Nav, Mudflaps This is a one owner V70 that has Sensus Navigation, Rear Sensors, Detachable Towbar, Rubber Mats, Front & Rear Mudflaps. For more information please call 01245 240555

Accessories

Sensus Nav, Rear Park Assist, Electric Lumbar Support, Sensus Connect with High Performance Sound, Detchable Towbar, Rubber Mats, Front and Rear Mudflaps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414368
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    NA64NLP
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    17250 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.4
£16,995

Waterhouse Business Park,Chelmsford,2-8 Baynes Place
CM1 2QX
United Kingdom

