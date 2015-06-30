Volvo > V70

Accessories

484 Seashell Metallic, Here we have our lovely V70 2.4 163bhp SE Automatic which looks fantastic in the Seashell Metallic and has the Off Black Full Leather Interior. The car has been very well looked after and has a Full Volvo Service History., Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Tempa Spare Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, Headlamp Cleaning System, Heated Front Seats, Luxury Floor Mats, Passenger Airbag Cut Off Switch, Rear Park Assist, TMS Coventry are Volvos Regional Dealer Of The Year For Customer Service Excellence, Tel 02476 516836, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System)(Front Seats), IC (Inflatable Curtain), SIPS Airbags, Key Integrated Remote Control Central Locking including Fuel Flap with Deadlocking System. Auto Open/Close Power Windows, Side Marker Illumination, Home Safe and Approach Lighting, ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) and FBS (Fading Brake Support) with HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist). OHB (Optimised Hydraulic Brakes). EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution) and RAB (Ready Alert Brakes), DSTC (Dynamic Stability and Traction Control), ISOFIX Attachment (Rear Seats), Seat Belt Pre-tensioners (Front and Rear), Leather Gear Knob with Silk Metal Inserts, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System) and Pollen Filter, Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Airbags, SIPS (Side Impact Protection System), Chrome Rotary Knobs, Day Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Autofolding Power Door Mirrors with Ground Lights, Cruise Control, Anti-theft Alarm including Immobiliser. Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, Grocery Bag Holder, Rear Centre Armrest with Cupholders and Storage, Chrome Trim on Air Vents. Side Defrosters and Mannequin, Decor 'ALUMINUM', Illuminated Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors, 12V Socket (Front and Rear Tunnel Console/Cargo Area), Load Cover (Cargo Area) with Nylon Protection Net, Autodimming Rear View Mirrror, 17Alloy Wheels, Tyre Sealant Kit, Locking Wheel Nuts, Leather Steering Wheel with Silk Metal Inserts, Steering Wheel Remote Audio Controls, Rain Sensor, Tinted Windscreen, Chrome Window Trim, Roof Rails, Warning Triangle. 5 seats, TMS Coventry are the Volvo Regional Dealer of The Year Winners for Customer Service Excellence. Here at TMS we like to differentiate ourselves from other motor dealerships by working to ensure that we consistently exceed our customers expectations. We offer a unique personal service delivered with care and quality that makes us stand out from the crowd. The team at TMS are all highly trained and between them have many years of experience. We ensure all our cars are prepared to the highest of standards and are supplied with a comprehensive warranty for your guaranteed peace of mind. Tailored finance packages are available on all our stock, just visit our website for more details. Think TMS for all your motoring needs! This car is located at TMS Volvo Coventry, 510 London Road, Coventry, CV3 4EU. You can call us on 02476 516837., Here we have our lovely V70 2.4 163bhp SE Automatic which looks fantastic in the Seashell Metallic and has the Off Black Full Leather Interior. The car has been very well looked after and has a Full Volvo Service History. The full list of factory options are as follows:, Tempa Spare Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, Headlamp Cleaning System, Heated Front Seats, Luxury Floor Mats, Passenger Airbag Cut Off Switch, Rear Park Assist, TMS Coventry are Volvos Regional Dealer Of The Year For Customer Service Excellence, Tel 02476 516836, For more details, please call us now on 02476 516837 - TMS Volvo, 510 London Road, Coventry, CV3 4EU, £7,900