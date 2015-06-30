loading Loading please wait....
Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Service history A VERY LOW MILEAGE V70 2.4 D SE AUTOMATIC FINISHED IN BRIGHT SILVER HAVING ONLY COVERED 53,000 MILES FROM NEW BOASTING FEATURES SUCH AS SATELLITE NAVIGATION CRUISE CONTROL AND CLIMATE CONTROL WITH MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY THIS CAR IS NOW AVAILABLE TO VIEW AT OUR WESTHAM SHOWROOM NEAR EASTBOURNE EAST SUSSEX BN245NP CALL NOW ON 01323 760973

  • Ad ID
    404641
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    53000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
£8,995

Rattle Road
Eastbourne, East Sussex
United Kingdom

