Volvo V70

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, CD Player, Radio, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Tow Pack, Cloth Upholstery, Colour Coded Body, Twin Air Bags Engine: DieselBody: EstateGearbox: 5-SpeedCapacity: 2401ccColour: BlueMileage: 217,201CO2: 171g/kmMPG: 42.2mpgTop Speed: 130mphBHP: 163bhpInsurance Grp: 36EMockham CarsThe White Heart GarageStation Road, BrattonFlemingBarnstapleDevon, EX31 4SA

  • Ad ID
    402102
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    217201 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2401
£1,499

The White Heart Garage
Barnstaple, Devon
United Kingdom

