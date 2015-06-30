Volvo > V70

Accessories

Solid Ice White, Here we have our lovely and unusually highly specified V70 D5 215bhp SE Lux Nav Automatic which looks fantastic in Ice White and has the Off Black Full Leather. The car has some amazing options including the Factory Sunroof, Premium Sound, Rear Seat Entertainment plus lots more, 2 owners, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, 5 seats, TMS Coventry are the Volvo Regional Dealer of The Year Winners for Customer Service Excellence. Here at TMS we like to differentiate ourselves from other motor dealerships by working to ensure that we consistently exceed our customers expectations. We offer a unique personal service delivered with care and quality that makes us stand out from the crowd. The team at TMS are all highly trained and between them have many years of experience. We ensure all our cars are prepared to the highest of standards and are supplied with a comprehensive warranty for your guaranteed peace of mind. Tailored finance packages are available on all our stock, just visit our website for more details. Think TMS for all your motoring needs! This car is located at TMS Volvo Coventry, 510 London Road, Coventry, CV3 4EU. You can call us on 02476 516837., For more details, please call us now on 02476 516837 - TMS Volvo, 510 London Road, Coventry, CV3 4EU, £17,400