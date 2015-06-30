Volvo > V70

car description

One Owner, Full Screen Sat Nav, Alloy Wheels, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Seats, DAB Radio CD, Bluetooth, Front And Rear PDC, Powered Folding Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Stop/Start, VAT Qualifying One Owner From New. Low Mileage With A Full Service History. Fantastic Specification Which Includes, Full Screen Sat Nav, Alloy Wheels, Electrically Adjustable Heated And Memory Seats, DAB Radio CD, Media Input, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Roof Rails, Stop/Start, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix. 5 seats, Savile Grey Metallic,