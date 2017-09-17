Volvo > V70

car description

08 Reg - Magic Blue with Full Black Leather Trim, This V70 SE comes with a Full Service History (9 services) and a very high specification which includes: Electric Glass Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, CD Player with Fingertip Controls, Electric Adjustable Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rear Park Assist, Leather Steering Wheel, Centre Arm Rest, Airbags, ISO-Fix Seating, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Front Fogs, Fitted Mats, 2 Keys, Comes with a Full Service History (9 services) and a nice long MOT, really a very nice looking car in this lovely colour combination that is complemented perfectly by its super high specification and amazing history, drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**