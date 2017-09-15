Volvo > V70

car description

18'' Alloy Wheels, Full Two Tone Leather Interior, Heated Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control Two Owners From New. Low Mileage With A Full Volvo Service History. Fantastic Specification Which Includes, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Full Two Tone Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Radio CD, Media Input, Bluetooth, Xenon Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, 6 Speed, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Aluminium Roof Rails, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix. 5 seats, Passion Red, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment.