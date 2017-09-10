loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Volvo V70

Compare this car
£4,795
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, 16'' Alloys Part Exchange Bargain to Clear

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, 16'' Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317811
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
Email Dealer >>

Units 11-19 Thurrock Commercial Centre
South Ockendon, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed