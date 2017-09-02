loading Loading please wait....
Volvo V70

£5,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio Bad credit finance, low rate finance and part exchange are all available subject to status. Terms and conditions apply. This Volvo V70 2.4 D5 185ps SE Sport R Design Diesel Estate 6 speed is finished in metallic blue. This car has full service history. Features include Sat Nav / bluetooth / CD player / aux input, R Design leather heated seats, electric memory drivers seat, air conditioning, climate control, fuel computer, parking sensors, cruise control, 18'' alloy wheels, folding mirrors, rear spoiler, towbar, xenon headlights and traction control. Please contact for any further information.

  • Ad ID
    309882
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Derivative
    R
  • Mileage
    125000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
23 The Causeway
Maldon, Essex
United Kingdom

