Volvo > V70

car description

Full Screen Sat Nav, Heated Seats, DAB Radio CD, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, 6 Speed One Owner From New. Low Mileage With A Full Volvo Service History. Fantastic Specification Which Includes, Full Screen Sat Nav, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, DAB Radio CD, Media Input, Bluetooth, Active TFT Crystal Drivers Instrument Cluster, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, 6 Speed, Auto Lights & Wipers, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix. 5 seats, Seashell Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment.