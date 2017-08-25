Volvo > V70

2014 / 14 REG + 120,000 MILES + 1 OWNER + 2 KEYS + FULLY DOCUMENTED SERVICE HISTORY + CAMBELT REPLACED + KEYLESS ENTRY + KEYLESS START + FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR + HEATED AND ELECTRIC SEATS + MEMORY SEATS + BLUETOOTH + SAT NAV + XENONS LIGHTS + PARKING SENSORS + ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION + COMFORT/SPORT/ADVANCED +PRIVACY GLASS. + RAC WARRANTY + 12M RAC BREAKDOWN COVER. Heated & Electric Seats, Isofix, Bi Xenon Lights, 1 Owner, Service History, Spare Key Metallic Grey, Sensus Navigation - European Mapping, TMC (Traffic Message Channel), Lifetime Annual Map Updates, Voice Activated Control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) Radio, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with Pollen Filter, Cruise Control, Start/Stop, Rear Park Assist, Leather - Faced Upholstery, Bluetooth Handsfree System, Front and Rear Power Windows, Power Driver Seat w. Memory for Seat/Ext. Mirrors, Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, Sensus Connect with High Performance Sound - Radio/CD/DVD, Hard Disc Drive for Music Storage, USB/Auxiliary Input, Alloy Wheels - 17in Pandora, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), Rain Sensor - Automatic Windscreen Wiper, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System), Active TFT Crystal Drivers Information Display. The Northwest''s No. 1 for used cars with over 1000 cars on site. Vehicles are HPI clear with warranted mileage.
Bowling Old Lane
Bradford, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
