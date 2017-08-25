loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Volvo V70

Compare this car
£11,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Tow Pack, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, iPod Connectivity, Aux Port, Headlamp Jetwash, Push Button Start, Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, 18'' Alloys, Full service history

Accessories

Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Tow Pack, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, iPod Connectivity, Aux Port, Headlamp Jetwash, Push Button Start, Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, 18'' Alloys, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307332
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Derivative
    R
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
Email Dealer >>

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed