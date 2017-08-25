loading Loading please wait....
Volvo V70

£2,250
car description

Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, Cambelt Changed, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 16'' Alloys, Full service history This car car has been well maintained throughout its life with paperwork and service stamps to support it ,Sold with EXPERIAN Certificate.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307318
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    168000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2401
Purley, Surrey
United Kingdom

