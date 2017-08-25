Volvo > V70

car description

12 month MOT, Warranty, Experian Checked, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Powered Folding Mirrors, Full Leather, Electric Sunroof This car has been my vehicle for the last six months and is in superb condition. Very well maintained and reliable. High mileage hence low price. Neil Hanham. This car comes with a new 12 Months MOT and a Warranty. For peace of mind this Volvos history has been checked with Experian and comes with a certificate. Fine Volvos from a family business established in 1949. Viewing by appointment please or we can bring the car to you. VOLVO SPECIALISTS More Volvos at hanhammotors.co.uk