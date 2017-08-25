Volvo > V70

12 month MOT, Experian Checked, Warranty, Full Leather, Cambelt Changed Service history. For peace of mind this Volvos history has been checked with Experian and comes with a certificate. Fine Volvos from a family business established in 1949. Viewing by appointment please or we can bring the car to you. VOLVO SPECIALISTS More Volvos at hanhammotors.co.ukn. Service history.
86 Condor Close Woolsbridge Industrial Park
Wimborne, Dorset
United Kingdom
