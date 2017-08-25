loading Loading please wait....
Volvo V70

£3,495
car description

12 month MOT, Experian Checked, Warranty, Full Leather, Cambelt Changed Service history. For peace of mind this Volvos history has been checked with Experian and comes with a certificate. Fine Volvos from a family business established in 1949. Viewing by appointment please or we can bring the car to you. VOLVO SPECIALISTS More Volvos at hanhammotors.co.ukn. Service history.

Full Leather, Cambelt Changed

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307316
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    131000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2401
86 Condor Close Woolsbridge Industrial Park
Wimborne, Dorset
United Kingdom

