Volvo > V70

car description

12 month MOT, Experian Checked, Warranty, Full Leather, Cambelt Changed Service history. For peace of mind this Volvos history has been checked with Experian and comes with a certificate. Fine Volvos from a family business established in 1949. Viewing by appointment please or we can bring the car to you. VOLVO SPECIALISTS More Volvos at hanhammotors.co.ukn. Service history.