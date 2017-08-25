loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Volvo V70

Compare this car
£995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

JusThis car comes with a new 12 Months MOT and a Warranty. For peace of mind this Volvos history has been checked with Experian and comes with a certificate. Fine Volvos from a family business established in 1949. Viewing by appointment please or we can bring the car to you. VOLVO SPECIALISTS More Volvos at hanhammotors.co.ukt arrived and awaiting preparation.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307311
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    160000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2435
Email Dealer >>

86 Condor Close Woolsbridge Industrial Park
Wimborne, Dorset
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed