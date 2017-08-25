loading Loading please wait....
Volvo V70

£6,795
car description

H.P.I clear, Full VOSA History, Finance Available, AA Roadside Assistance, CD Player, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Climate Control, Half Leather, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Alloy wheels, Service history Located at Farmoor more details to follow......, Over 150 quality pre owned cars in group stock, please visitwww.sdtimmocarsales.co.uk

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307300
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    83107 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
Oxford Road

United Kingdom

