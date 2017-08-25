loading Loading please wait....
Volvo V70

£3,995
car description

Climate Control, Full Leather, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Roof Rails, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Stability Control, 17'' Alloys, Full service history

Climate Control, Full Leather, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Roof Rails, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Stability Control, 17'' Alloys, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307298
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    124000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2401
57 Brunswick Street West
Hove, East Sussex
United Kingdom

