Volvo V70

£11,495
Full main dealer service history Volvo V70 2.4 D5 SE diesel Geartronic Auto. Only 28.000 miles from new with a fully documented Volvo main dealer service history containing 8 Volvo services all carried out at the same Volvo dealership. A truly remarkable example that has been exceptionally well looked after and remarkably maintained by Volvo. 01323 740074 www.autostationsussex.co.uk

Full main dealer service history

  • Ad ID
    307293
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
By Appointment Only
Eastbourne, East Sussex
United Kingdom

