Volvo V70

£8,995
car description

Accessories

Full Leather, Colour SatNav, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Climate Control, CD Player, Roof Rails, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Immobiliser, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Rear Wash/wipe, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Isofix, Alloy wheels, Main dealer service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307292
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
20 Bow Road
Maidstone, Kent
United Kingdom

