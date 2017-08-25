car description

Electric Windows, Roof Rails, Alloy wheels, Service history Finished In Sparkling Graphite Grey Metallic With Complementing Full Two Tone Grey And Silver Leather Upholstery. Fitted With Dual Zone Climate Control Air Conditioning, Multi-Function Sports Steering Wheel With Cruise Control, On Board Drivers Information System, Stereo Radio/CD Player With AUX And USB Connectivity & Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Adjustment, Electrically Adjusted And Heated Front Seats With Drivers Memory, Electric Windows, Electrically Operated And Heated Mirrors, Remote Central Locking Alarm And Engine Immobiliser With 2 X Keys, Leather Wrapped Adjustable Sports Steering Wheel And Gear Knob, Front Centre Arm Rest With Storage, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage Points, Front & Rear Head Rests, Driver, Front Passenger, Front Side And Head Air Bags, Split/Folding Rear Seats, Luggage Cover, Colour Coded Sports Body Styling With Clear Lenses, Roof Rails, Front Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, This One Previously Owned Volvo V70 R Design Has Covered 89K Miles And Is Supplied With A Full Volvo Main Dealer Service History, Last Serviced On 87K Miles, 12 Months MOT And HPI Checked And Clear With Report Supplied.