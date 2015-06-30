VOLVO V70 DRIVe [115] R DESIGN 5dr [Start Stop]

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: DRIVe [115] R DESIGN 5dr [Start Stop] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 119000 Engine Size: 1560 Ext Color: Red
2 Keys, Upgrades - Bluetooth Handsfree System, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 15/08/2018, Last serviced on 13/01/2017 at 110,578 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Cruise Control, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System), Start/Stop System, 18in Ixion Alloy Wheels (Diamond Cut) - 245/40 R18 Y Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Tinted Windscreen, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System) (Front Seats), Front and Rear Auto Open/Close Power Windows, Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, R-Design Leather-Faced Sports Upholstery with Logo, Performance Sound Audio System - 1x Radio/CD, 5in Colour Display Screen, USB/Aux Input, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System). 5 seats, Solid Red,
Morley Car Sales
Preston, PR41TE, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Feb 3, 2016
Oct 15, 2015
Jun 30, 2015