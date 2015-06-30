loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 DRIVe [115] R DESIGN 5dr [Start Stop]

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: DRIVe [115] R DESIGN 5dr [Start Stop] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 119000 Engine Size: 1560 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

2 Keys, Upgrades - Bluetooth Handsfree System, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 15/08/2018, Last serviced on 13/01/2017 at 110,578 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Cruise Control, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System), Start/Stop System, 18in Ixion Alloy Wheels (Diamond Cut) - 245/40 R18 Y Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Tinted Windscreen, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System) (Front Seats), Front and Rear Auto Open/Close Power Windows, Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, R-Design Leather-Faced Sports Upholstery with Logo, Performance Sound Audio System - 1x Radio/CD, 5in Colour Display Screen, USB/Aux Input, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System). 5 seats, Solid Red,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411422
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Derivative
    R
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    119000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1560
  • Engine Model
    1560
£6,995

Morley Car Sales
Preston, PR41TE, Lancashire
United Kingdom

