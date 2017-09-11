loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D5 SE Geartronic Auto

£4,795
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D5 SE Geartronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 146000 Engine Size: 2400 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320996
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    146000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
  • Engine Model
    2400
Greys Autocentre Ltd T/A D&P Car Sales
Blackwood, NP122JG, Gwent
United Kingdom

