VOLVO V70 D5 SE 1 OWNER 2004

Comes with 1 year mot, 3 months warranty with screen price advertised, out of hours viewings available, credit/debit cards welcome, all viewings strictly by appointment only, open 7 days, hpi clear,, Upgrades - Electric Seats with Driver's Memory - Upgrade, Heated Front Seats, 3 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Last serviced at 120,000 miles, Service history, Grey Full leather interior, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Climate Control, Electronic Climate Control with AQS, 17in Amalthea Alloy Wheels with 224/45 Tyres, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Information Centre, Select Leather Faced Upholstery, Towing Equipment (Preparation), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers, Folding rear seats, Heated seats, Leather seats, Power steering, Remote central locking. Metallic Blue,
All viewings by appointment only.
Ongar, CM5 0EX, Essex
United Kingdom
