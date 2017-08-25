loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D5 SE 1 OWNER 2004

£2,250
Comes with 1 year mot, 3 months warranty with screen price advertised, out of hours viewings available, credit/debit cards welcome, all viewings strictly by appointment only, open 7 days, hpi clear,, Upgrades - Electric Seats with Driver's Memory - Upgrade, Heated Front Seats, 3 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Last serviced at 120,000 miles, Service history, Grey Full leather interior, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Climate Control, Electronic Climate Control with AQS, 17in Amalthea Alloy Wheels with 224/45 Tyres, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Information Centre, Select Leather Faced Upholstery, Towing Equipment (Preparation), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers, Folding rear seats, Heated seats, Leather seats, Power steering, Remote central locking. Metallic Blue,

  • Ad ID
    306819
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    137000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.401
  • Engine Model
    D5 SE 1 OWNER
All viewings by appointment only.
Ongar, CM5 0EX, Essex
United Kingdom

