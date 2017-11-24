loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VOLVO V70 D5 R-DESIGN SE 2010

Map

car description

Exceptionally well maintained One Owner V70 with full Volvo service history, Last serviced 20/9/18 at 90005 miles, MOT 12/10/18, Full Leather heated Seats, Electrically adjustable Drivers Seat, Cruise, Removable Volvo Tow bar, Rear parking aid, Usual Electrics and 2 Keys Part Exchange welcome, HPI Clearance Certificate Included, 3 Months parts and Labour Warranty Included, 12 Months Parts and Labour Warranty Upgrade Only GBP 120, For this weeks opening times visit www.trade-car.com 1-18 Athole Street, Highgate, Birmingham B12 0DA, Car Dealers Since 1992

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405278
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/11/2017
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Derivative
    R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    91580 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Engine Model
    D5 R-DESIGN SE
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£8,995

18 Athole Street, Highgate, Birmingham
Birmingham, B12 0DA, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!