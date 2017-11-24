VOLVO V70 D5 R-DESIGN SE 2010

Exceptionally well maintained One Owner V70 with full Volvo service history, Last serviced 20/9/18 at 90005 miles, MOT 12/10/18, Full Leather heated Seats, Electrically adjustable Drivers Seat, Cruise, Removable Volvo Tow bar, Rear parking aid, Usual Electrics and 2 Keys Part Exchange welcome, HPI Clearance Certificate Included, 3 Months parts and Labour Warranty Included, 12 Months Parts and Labour Warranty Upgrade Only GBP 120, For this weeks opening times visit www.trade-car.com 1-18 Athole Street, Highgate, Birmingham B12 0DA, Car Dealers Since 1992
