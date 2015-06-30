loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D5 AWD [205] SE Lux Geartronic Auto Estate

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D5 AWD [205] SE Lux Geartronic Auto Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 2400 Ext Color: BLACK

Top of the Range V70 Automatic Diesel All Wheel Drive Estatefinished in Black with full Black Leather interior. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. 12 months MOT certificate. Complete with alloy wheels, power steering, electric heated seats, electric windows and power mirrors, FM stereo and CD Player.6 months RAC Parts and Labour Nationwide Warranty included in the price. Finance arranged. All major cards accepted. Part exchange welcome. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 7 DAYS A WEEK AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOMS. See our website for more details...www.hampshirespecialistvehicles.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    417902
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
  • Engine Model
    2400
£8,995

Hampshire Specialist Vehicles
Waterlooville, PO80AU, Hampshire
United Kingdom

