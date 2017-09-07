loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D5 [215] SE Lux 5dr Geartronic

£17,922
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D5 [215] SE Lux 5dr Geartronic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 24375 Engine Size: 2400 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Accessories

Low Mileage With Service History (Last Stamp At 10k Miles) - The Luxury V70 Estate Without Compromise, Ensuring A Safe, Powerful & Beautiful Drive -

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312152
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24375 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
  • Engine Model
    2400
Carbase - Bristol
Bristol, BS59PJ, Bristol
United Kingdom

