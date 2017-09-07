VOLVO V70 D5 [215] SE Lux 5dr Geartronic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D5 [215] SE Lux 5dr Geartronic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 24375 Engine Size: 2400 Ext Color: Black Sapphire
Low Mileage With Service History (Last Stamp At 10k Miles) - The Luxury V70 Estate Without Compromise, Ensuring A Safe, Powerful & Beautiful Drive -
Carbase - Bristol
Bristol, BS59PJ, Bristol
United Kingdom
Some headline figures for the new Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine: 402bhp (in ...
The Volvo Amazon or 120 as it was known in some markets, was introduced ...