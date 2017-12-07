loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D4 SE LUX 2014

We are pleased to be able to offer this superb 1 Owner, VOLVO V70 SE LUX Auto Estate that comes with, Upgrades - Dark Tinted Windows, Metallic Paint, Front Park Assist, 3 months warranty, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Sensus Navigation - European Mapping, TMC (Traffic Message Channel), Lifetime Annual Map Updates, Voice Activated Control, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with Pollen Filter, Rear Park Assist, Start/Stop, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) Radio, Cruise Control, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System), Power Driver Seat w. Memory for Seat/Ext. Mirrors, Rain Sensor - Automatic Windscreen Wiper, Sensus Connect with High Performance Sound - Radio/CD/DVD, Hard Disc Drive for Music Storage, USB/Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Handsfree System, Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, Leather - Faced Upholstery, Front and Rear Power Windows, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), Active TFT Crystal Drivers Information Display, Alloy Wheels - 17in Pandora. 5 seats, Metallic Blue, ++FINANCE can be arranged subject to status++ All major credit/debit cards accepted. RG CAR SALES have been supplying vehicles to discerning buyers since 1988. , View on our website: www.rgcarsales.net. A short drive from M1, M6 and A14. A stunning and very practical Family Estate for only, GBP 10,995 p/x considered

3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alarm Alloy Wheels Aluminium Trim Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Daytime LED Running Lights Elec Memory Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Front Arm Rest Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Main Dealer SH HPI Clear Leather Interior Metallic Paint Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Seat Height Adjustment V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage

  • Ad ID
    417982
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/12/2017
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.969
  • Engine Model
    D4 SE LUX
Westhorpe House , Welford Road , Sibbertoft , Market Harborough
Market Harborough, LE16 9UJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

