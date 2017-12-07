VOLVO V70 D4 SE LUX 2014

car description

We are pleased to be able to offer this superb 1 Owner, VOLVO V70 SE LUX Auto Estate that comes with, Upgrades - Dark Tinted Windows, Metallic Paint, Front Park Assist, 3 months warranty, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Sensus Navigation - European Mapping, TMC (Traffic Message Channel), Lifetime Annual Map Updates, Voice Activated Control, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with Pollen Filter, Rear Park Assist, Start/Stop, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) Radio, Cruise Control, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System), Power Driver Seat w. Memory for Seat/Ext. Mirrors, Rain Sensor - Automatic Windscreen Wiper, Sensus Connect with High Performance Sound - Radio/CD/DVD, Hard Disc Drive for Music Storage, USB/Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Handsfree System, Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, Leather - Faced Upholstery, Front and Rear Power Windows, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), Active TFT Crystal Drivers Information Display, Alloy Wheels - 17in Pandora. 5 seats, Metallic Blue, ++FINANCE can be arranged subject to status++ All major credit/debit cards accepted. RG CAR SALES have been supplying vehicles to discerning buyers since 1988. , View on our website: www.rgcarsales.net. A short drive from M1, M6 and A14. A stunning and very practical Family Estate for only, GBP 10,995 p/x considered