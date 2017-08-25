VOLVO V70 D4 BUSINESS EDITION 2014

Lovely one owner V70 with full service history and MOT 23/07/18, last serviced 07/07/17 at 110717 miles, metallic blue with navigation parking, climate and cruise. Part Exchange welcome, HPI Clearance Certificate Included, 3 Months parts and Labour Warranty Included, 12 Months Parts and Labour Warranty Upgrade Only GBP 120, For this weeks opening times visit www.trade-car.com 1-18 Athole Street, Highgate, Birmingham B12 0DA, Car Dealers Since 1992
18 Athole Street, Highgate, Birmingham
Birmingham, B12 0DA, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Some headline figures for the new Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine: 402bhp (in ...
The Volvo Amazon or 120 as it was known in some markets, was introduced ...