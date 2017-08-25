loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VOLVO V70 D4 BUSINESS EDITION 2014

Compare this car
£9,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Lovely one owner V70 with full service history and MOT 23/07/18, last serviced 07/07/17 at 110717 miles, metallic blue with navigation parking, climate and cruise. Part Exchange welcome, HPI Clearance Certificate Included, 3 Months parts and Labour Warranty Included, 12 Months Parts and Labour Warranty Upgrade Only GBP 120, For this weeks opening times visit www.trade-car.com 1-18 Athole Street, Highgate, Birmingham B12 0DA, Car Dealers Since 1992

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306825
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    111918 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.969
  • Engine Model
    D4 BUSINESS EDITION
Email Dealer >>

18 Athole Street, Highgate, Birmingham
Birmingham, B12 0DA, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

  • Audi TT
    £7,995
    Birmingham , West Midlands

People who viewed this item also viewed