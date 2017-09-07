VOLVO V70 D4 [181] SE Lux 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D4 [181] SE Lux 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 84899 Engine Size: 1969 Ext Color: Black
Sensus navigation system, Active bi-xenon headlamps with headlamp cleaning system, Rear Park assist, Active TFT Crystal Display, Intelligent driver information system (IDIS), Power tailgate, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic folding door mirrors with ground lights, LED daytime running lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Silver roof rails, Home safe and approach lighting, Tinted windscreen, 3-D cargo load system (aluminium Cargofix rails + 4 attachments and 4 high level anchor points), City safety, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Electronic parking brake, HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), Tyre pressure monitoring system, WHIPS whiplash protection system - front, Anti-theft alarm including immobiliser/volume sensor + level sensor, Diesel particulate filter
Arnold Clark Motorstore (York)
YO266RB,
United Kingdom
