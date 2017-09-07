loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D4 [181] SE Lux 5dr

£12,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D4 [181] SE Lux 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 84899 Engine Size: 1969 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Sensus navigation system, Active bi-xenon headlamps with headlamp cleaning system, Rear Park assist, Active TFT Crystal Display, Intelligent driver information system (IDIS), Power tailgate, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic folding door mirrors with ground lights, LED daytime running lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Silver roof rails, Home safe and approach lighting, Tinted windscreen, 3-D cargo load system (aluminium Cargofix rails + 4 attachments and 4 high level anchor points), City safety, DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, Electronic parking brake, HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), Tyre pressure monitoring system, WHIPS whiplash protection system - front, Anti-theft alarm including immobiliser/volume sensor + level sensor, Diesel particulate filter

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313347
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    84899 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1969
  • Engine Model
    1969
Arnold Clark Motorstore (York)
YO266RB,
United Kingdom

