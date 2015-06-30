loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D4 (181) Business Edition 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D4 (181) Business Edition 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48750 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Rear Park assist, Exterior temperature gauge, Information centre, Intelligent driver information system (IDIS), Sensus navigation system, Service interval indicator, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Remote audio controls on steering wheel,The V70 is still one of the most sought after models in the Volvo range offering incredible load space, comfort, and specification.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412943
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48750 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£15,500

Doves Volvo Blackburn
Blackburn, BB11NG, Lancashire
United Kingdom

