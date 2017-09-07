loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VOLVO V70 D4 [163] SE 5dr Geartronic

Compare this car
£11,211
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D4 [163] SE 5dr Geartronic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 66801 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

2 Owners From New With Volvo Dealer Service History (3 Stamps - Last At 62k Miles) - THE LUXURY V70 ESTATE WITHOUT COMPROMISE, ENSURING A SAFE, POWERFUL & BEAUTIFUL DRIVE. -

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312164
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    66801 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

Carbase - Bristol
Bristol, BS59PJ, Bristol
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed