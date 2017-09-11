VOLVO V70 D3 [163] SE Lux Geartronic [Sat Nav] Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D3 [163] SE Lux Geartronic [Sat Nav] Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: SILVER
Great Spec SE Lux with Nav, Full Leather, Media Inputs, Power Tailgate etc., 3 months warranty, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Leather - Faced Upholstery, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System), Integrated Satellite Navigation System, European Mapping, Annual Map Updates (x2), CD Player, Radio, Media Input Socket, Bluetooth Phone Prep, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear Park Assist, Start/Stop System, Voice Activated Control, Front and Rear Auto Open/Close Power Windows, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), Power Driver Seat w. Memory for Seat/Ext. Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Remote central locking, Tinted Windscreen, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System) (Front Seats), Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, 17in Balder Alloy Wheels - 225/50 R17 W Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts. 5 seats, Metallic Silver, Most cars available in an hour, Instant finance available through Black Horse
Plev Garage
Bristol, BS418JP, Somerset
United Kingdom
