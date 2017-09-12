loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D3 [136] SE Nav 5dr

£8,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D3 [136] SE Nav 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

This lovely V70 comes with all relevant paperwork + spare key + Hpi clear with certificate + AA warranty available.April 2013 (13) Plate finished in bright red with full black leather interior, factory colour sat-nav with road speed warning, bluetooth, electric tailgate, multi-function steering wheel, multi-airbags, e/windows x4, e/door mirrors, climate controlled air-conditioning, cruise control, power-steering, fuel computer, auto wipers, cd player with usb/aux inpu, remote central locking, start/stop, rear load height cover, alloy wheels, front fog lamps, datyime running lights, parking sensors and much much more.Just the one company owner from new and comes with full main dealer service history with 5 service stamps to 66,605 miles + we have just serviced and Mot'd until February 2018 so all ready to drive away today.Stunning driving car with excellent fuel economy and performance, so be quick and book a viewing today!!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321243
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
A Touch of Class
Ashford, TN233EU, Kent
United Kingdom

