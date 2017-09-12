loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VOLVO V70 D3 [136] Business Edition 5dr

Compare this car
£9,498
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D3 [136] Business Edition 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 100139 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Roof rails, Traction control, Trip computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323492
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100139 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

Arnold Clark Volvo/Skoda (Inverness)
Inverness, IV11RY, Highland
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed