VOLVO V70 D3 [136] Business Edition 5dr Geartronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: D3 [136] Business Edition 5dr Geartronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20436 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver
Intelligent driver information system (IDIS), Rear Park assist, RTI Navigation system + Europe DVD map, DAB Digital radio, Remote audio controls on steering wheel, Front and rear electric windows, Adaptive brake lights, Electronic climate control (ECC), Height adjustable driver/front passenger seats, WHIPS whiplash protection system - front, SIPS airbags, HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control, City safety, Anti-theft alarm including immobiliser/volume sensor + level sensor, Deadlocking system
Arnold Clark Motorstore (York)
YO266RB
United Kingdom
Feb 3, 2016
Oct 15, 2015
Jun 30, 2015