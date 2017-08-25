VOLVO V70 D SE LUX R-DESIGN SPORT SE 2009

car description

;Manual;2000cc;Diesel;Metallic Gold, Volvo V70 2.0 R-Design just arrived in stock well maintained having 9 service stamps last service just completed a new 12 month mot will be put on for the new owner this car looks and drives superb with no faults, A 2 owner car service history is main Volvo agent and Volvo specialist only full R-Design Black and Cream Leather Sports seats with inscription (drivers seat has memory GBP 1200 option) rain sensing wipers auto dim rear view mirror with compass, air con, Elec windows, Elec mirrors, tow pack, R-design Steering Wheel, CD player, 2 Remote Keys owners Hand Books and Manuals Carpet Over mats, all cars independently inspected, this car comes with a free 3 month back to base warranty can be extended nationwide for you convenience any inspection or trial is welcome by appointment only please call e-mail txt to arrange all cars vans bikes hpi clear please call for full details part exchange possible, Any Trial Or Inspection By Appointment 10 Minutes From IKEA Nottingham Call To Arrange Your Visit