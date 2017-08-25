loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D SE 2008

£5,300
car description

FINISHED IN BLACK METALLIC WITH CONTRASTING ELECTRIC CREAM HALF LEATHER UPHOLSTERY,ONLY 1 FORMER KEEPER,1 YEARS BRAND NEW MOT AND SERVICE ON SALE,, Cruise Control, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System) and Pollen Filter, 17in Spartes Alloy Wheels (Silver Stone) - 225/50 R17 W Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Anti-Theft Alarm and Level Sensor, Front and Rear Power Windows, Heated Front Screen, High Performance Audio System - 1x Radio/CD, Aux Input (MP3/WMA Compatible), IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System) with Information Centre, Power Drivers Seat with Seat Memory, Rain Sensor, Tinted Windows. 5 seats, Black, FULL PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION ON SALE, 1 YEARS FULL GOLD COVER WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE., GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES INC,ALL MAJOR DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, WE ARE LOCATED IN STOKE POGES

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306843
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Engine Model
    D SE
PINEWOOD NURSERIES, WEXHAM STREET, STOKE POGES
Slough, SL3 6NB, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

