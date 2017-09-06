loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 D SE 2008

£4,700
Joseph Sutton Motor Company ltd is very pleased to offer this Volvo V70 SE, to the market. Finished in Metallic Blue with Black trim, Upgrades - Heated Front Seats, Metallic Paint, Next MOT due 31/03/2018, Last serviced on 06/03/2017 at 111,132 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Alloy Wheels (17in), Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Front Screen, Computer (Driver Information System), Seats Electric (Memory Driver), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Rain Sensor. 5 seats, Metallic Blue, Bought Direct from a Volvo main dealer part exchange. Competitive Finance available, with no payment for 2 months. This vehicle can be supplied with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional GBP 595. Part exchanges welcome. All weather Indoor Showroom; view this car whatever the weather. Car prices checked daily to insure they are best value for money. Debit/credit cards accepted. For E-Brochure including photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call 01580 849428 or email sales@josephsutton.co.uk, All vehicles come with Free AA Breakdown Cover or Membership upgrade, GBP 4,700

  • Ad ID
    310547
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/09/2017
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    114000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Engine Model
    D SE
Unit 1, Combourne Farm, Jarvis Lane, Goudhurst, ,
Cranbrook, TN17 1LP, Kent
United Kingdom

