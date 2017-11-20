VOLVO V70 2.5d SE 2000

* 5 Speed.;* Power Assisted Steering.;* Anti Lock Brakes With Electronic Brake Distribution.;* Driver and Passenger Air Bags.;* SIPS Side Air Bags.;* SIPS (Side Impact Protection System).;* WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System).;* IC (Inflatable Curtain Air Bags).;* TILT / SLIDE GLASS SUNROOF.;* Cruise Control.;* Information Computer.;* Electric Windows.;* Heated Electric Door Mirrors.;* Winter Pack.;* Dual Level Heated Front Seats.;* Headlamp Washwipe.;* illuminated Vanity Mirrors.;* Remote Deadlocking System/ Immobiliser/ Alarm/ Approach Lighting.;* Alloy Wheels.;* Roof Rails.;* Rear Load Cover.;* Cargo Net.;* Volvo Removable Tow Hitch and Electrics.;* Stereo/ CD Player.;* Dark Grey Pearl Metallic.;* Dark Grey/ Black Leather Upholstery.;* Walnut Effect Wood Trim.;;* ORIGINALLY A VOLVO UK CAR. ;* LAST OWNER SINCE 2008.;* 106,000 Miles.;* FULL VOLVO and INDEPENDENT SERVICE HISTORY.;* CAM BELT CHANGED AT 79k.;* MOT Until 08/2018.;* Fitted With The Legendary 5 cylinder AUDI Engine Capable of 3 Times This Mileage;* Preferred Manual Gearbox For Economy and Reliability.;* 42 MPG (Combined Urban).;* Good Condition For Age.;* Hpi Clear (Certificate Available);* Beacon Car Sales Are Approved By The Trading Standards 'BUY WITH CONFIDENCE' Scheme.
10 The Drive, Banstead
Banstead, SM7 1DB, Surrey
United Kingdom
